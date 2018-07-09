The Asian Age | News

One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kupwara: Police

PTI
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 9:33 am IST

The operation is underway, the official said.

The encounter in a forest area of Handwara, in north Kashmir's Kupwara, broke out late on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation about the presence of militants in the area.
 The encounter in a forest area of Handwara, in north Kashmir's Kupwara, broke out late on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed early Monday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

One militant has been killed in the encounter so far, a police official said.

The encounter in a forest area of Handwara, in north Kashmir's Kupwara, broke out late on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific information about the presence of militants.

The operation is underway, the official said.

