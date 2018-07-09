The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Convicted son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif held in Rawalpindi

Safdar’s name was also placed on the black list, which means he would be barred from leaving the country.

Islamabad: Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Mohammed Safdar, from Bhabra Bazaar in Rawalpindi.

Supporters of the PML-N party had earlier tried to hinder the arrest. Mr Safdar was in Liaquat Bagh to present himself for detention after the accountability court issued his arrest warrants in Avenfield reference.

The anti-graft watchdog team had left for Mansehra on Saturday to take Mr Safdar into custody after accountability court verdict in Avenfield reference. The bureau had contacted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa goverment to arrest Safdar.

An accountability court on Friday sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison for corrupt practices linked to his family’s purchase of upscale London flats.

His daughter, Maryam Nawaz, widely seen as his chosen political heir, was sentenced to seven years in prison and is disqualified from contesting the elections.

“Today’s verdict shows that these Avenfield apartments were purchased using corruption money,” prosecution lawyer Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told reporters, citing the name of the apartment building in London.

The father-daughter duo, who are in London tending to Nawaz s wife, Kulsoom, who is being treated for cancer and is in a coma after suffering a heart attack last month, announced July 13 as the date for their return.

“I will go back,” Nawaz Sharif told media in London. “I will continue my struggle even in the jail.”

