The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, All India

‘Chaiwala’ could become PM because Cong preserved democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 8:15 am IST

Kharge listed out various schemes of the BJP government and alleged that it had failed to perform on all fronts.

Kharge said, 'On the other hand, the government's expenditure on advertising is unstoppable. 'Acche din' will come into the lives of people once the Modi government is dethroned.' (Photo: PTI)
 Kharge said, 'On the other hand, the government's expenditure on advertising is unstoppable. 'Acche din' will come into the lives of people once the Modi government is dethroned.' (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Congress' Maharashtra in charge, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that a "chaiwala" could become the Prime Minister of the country because the party preserved democracy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been asking, at every function, about what the Congress has done for the country in the past 70 years. A chaiwala like him (Modi) could become Prime Minister because we preserved democracy," Kharge said.

He listed out various schemes of the BJP government and alleged that it had failed to perform on all fronts.

"There have been consistent attacks on the character of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi. It is a deliberate attack by the BJP. The Congress is a family and we all are its members," he said.

"Modi speaks about the Emergency that happened 43 years back, but what about the unproclaimed Emergency in the last four years? Farmers are committing suicide, agricultural schemes are failing, farmers are not getting new loans and trade is on the slow track," he claimed.

Hitting out further, Kharge said, "On the other hand, the government's expenditure on advertising is unstoppable. 'Acche din' will come into the lives of people once the Modi government is dethroned."

The senior Congress leader from Karnataka, in the morning, reviewed party functions and asked workers to forget differences between themselves.

"Come together, fight together. We will definitely win the Parliament polls if the Congress wins in Maharashtra. Victory at the centre depends on Maharashtra," he told party workers.

A party leader who attended Kharge's meeting said the Congress would hold protests in all six divisions of the state in the last week of August or early September and Rahul Gandhi was likely to participate.

"The Congress president may spend two days at each of the six divisions," the party leader said.

He quoted Kharge as saying that the Congress was trying to form a grand alliance against the BJP and it would also persuade the Left parties to join it in order to avoid a split in secular votes.

The Maharashtra Congress Committee, meanwhile, launched 'Project Shakti' on Sunday which will enable voters to connect with the party and party president.

"Voters have to send a text message with their voter identity number to a dedicated number. This will help the party get information about its booth-wise strengths and weaknesses," said Gokul Patel, national convener of Project Shakti.

Patel added that it would not be asking voters to share their Aadhaar numbers since the Congress wanted to respect their right to privacy.

Tags: narendra modi, mallikarjun kharge, congress, bjp government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham