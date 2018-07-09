The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:54 AM IST

India, All India

Bid to marginalise JD-U will fail, says Nitish Kumar

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 6:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 6:15 am IST

Party backs joint polls, opposes bill on citizenship; Kumar to take alliances’ call.

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, party general secretary K.C. Tyagi (left) and general secretary (organisation) R.C.P. Singh during the national executive meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, party general secretary K.C. Tyagi (left) and general secretary (organisation) R.C.P. Singh during the national executive meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: Emphasising his opposition to corruption as well as communalism, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that those thinking of marginalising his party in the state would themselves stand marginalised, a comment reflecting the alleged friction among NDA allies ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Soon after the party’s national executive meeting authorised Mr Kumar to take decisions on political issues, including allocation of seats, the JD(U)  chief refrained from shedding light on the party’s future moves and the all-egedly strained ties with the BJP over the sharing of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among NDA parties, sources said.

Only when the BJP makes a proposal, the JD(U) can decide if it is in the party’s interest, Mr Kumar was quoted as having said by JD(U) secretary general K.C. Tyagi.

The party’s national executive JD(U) also passed a resolution favouring simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections but came out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, terming it a threat to indigenous languages and culture of Assam.

“This relentless electioneering has adversely impacted developmental activities, overall governance, national economy... In order to contest the elections, political parties are obliged to arrange for funding from every imaginable source, often leading to increased corruption,” said the resolution backing simultaneous polls.

Earlier, Mr Kumar asserted that his party cannot be marginalised in Bihar and those thinking about it will themselves be marginalised. The JD(U) chief said that he had always been against corruption, crime and communalism. The remarks appeared to be aimed at those, including his rivals and some within the BJP, who have claimed that the Bihar chief minister’s political stock has gone down due to his flip-flops on alliances.

Mr Tyagi sought to scotch speculation that the JD(U)  wants to revive its alliance with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, calling it “corrupt”. He said his party is in the NDA and will fight the 2019 elections together with its allies.

Following the speech of Mr Kumar, who has often expressed reservation against Hindutva politics of some BJP leaders in Bihar, the JD(U) hit out at Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Jayant Sinha. While Mr Singh met some persons accused of rioting and claimed that the state government was suppressing Hindus, Mr Sinha had garlanded people convicted of lynching a man in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

“We do not think what they have done is good. We condemn it,” Mr Tyagi said.

Referring to comments of some Congress leaders who had hinted that they are willing to join hands with Mr Kumar again if he breaks ties with the BJP, Mr Tyagi said a debate over the issue is meaningless till the Congress ends its relationship with a “corrupt party” like the RJD.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s lack of initiative against corruption cases involving the RJD leadership has buried any future for their alliance,” Mr Tyagi said.

He underscored the JD(U)’s importance in Bihar, saying that it is the only state where some surveys have shown that the NDA would be doing very well in the next elections. The 2014 Lok Sabha elections were the worst for his party, but it still bagged 17 per cent of the votes, Mr Tyagi said, pointing to the two seats, out of the 40, won by the party in 2014.

Tags: nitish kumar, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham