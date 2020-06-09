Rajnath Singh: Talks between India and China military commanders 'very positive'

India has asked China to reduce the build-up of its troops at the LAC.

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that talks between top India-China military commanders have been “very positive” and both countries have agreed that further talks will be held to resolve the current “tussle” at the line of actual control (LAC).

On the Opposition demand for a clarification on the India-China standoff, Singh said that whatever statement needs to be made on the standoff, he will make it in the Parliament and will not mislead the people of this country. “As defence minister of the country I want to say that whatever has to be said I will stand and say it in the Parliament and will not mislead the people of this country,” said Singh.

He said that the border dispute between India and China has been going on from a long time and “we want that this border dispute should be resolved as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, defence minister on Monday held an hour long meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and chiefs of army, navy and air-force to review the outcome of the high level India-China military commanders meeting on Saturday and strategize future plans.

According to sources talks will be held at the local commanders level -- Brigade and Commanding officers level- in the coming days to try to resolve the stand-off.

Indian army’s 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and People’s Liberation Army’s South Xinjiang Military Region, commander Maj Gen Liu Lin had held over 5 hours long meeting on Saturday in Moldo on Chinese side to try to resolve the month long stand-off between the two armies at the line of actual control in Ladakh.

India has asked China to reduce the build-up of its troops at the LAC and revert back to the status quo of April in Pangong Tso, Hot Springs and Galwan Valley.