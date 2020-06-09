Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, All India

Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Baghjan gas well

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 9, 2020, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2020, 6:37 pm IST

Panic has gripped the people of the surrounding areas after the fire broke out

Fire break-out in Assam
 Fire break-out in Assam

Guwahati: A day after Oil India Limited (OIL) brought three-member expert team from a Singapore-based emergency management firm to control the blow out in gas well, a massive fire broke out after a blast into the gas well, from which natural gas was uncontrollably flowing for the past 13 days, in eastern Assam.

Informing that the fire broke out at the well under Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia district on Tuesday afternoon when a team of experts from Singapore and local engineers were trying to control the flow of natural gas from the well since the blowout on May 27, the OIL authorities said that the experts had also expressed the fear of fire breaking out  in the well and all necessary precautions were taken.

Asserting that there was no report of injury or casualty from the incident site, the OIL authorities said that there was no need to panic as fire would not spread from the gas well.

However, panic has gripped the people of the surrounding areas after the fire broke out as black smoke billowing out of the mishap site was seen from miles away with hundreds of local residents fleeing from the nearby areas.

Earlier on Monday a three-member expert team from a Singapore-based emergency management firm had started operation to control the blow out in the gas well.

An OIL press release stated that after the preliminary discussion and de-briefing session, the experts from Singapore's 'Alert Disaster Control', led by Michael Ernest Allcorn, along with the OIL team, had started work on plugging the blow out.

The OIL statement further said, "The experts from Alert complimented OIL for all the preparatory works carried out so far and mentioned that based on their wide experience of handling over a thousand blowouts in around 135 countries all over the world under different conditions, they are confident of controlling the well at the earliest with necessary support from OIL.”

"They emphasised that safety of the local people in the area and the technical team working at the well site will be their prime concern while carrying out the operations," the OIL release said.

More than 650 families, comprising 2,500 people, have been shifted to three relief camps after the OIL's gas well at the Baghjan village had started releasing natural gas into the air after a leak on May 27.

Locals residents of the area alleged that the blowout has caused a massive oil spill in the Dibru-Saikhowa national park, about 3 km from the well, home to Gangetic River Dolphins and Hoolock Gibbons, both endangered as per IUCN red list.

Just one kilometre from the oil field is Maguri-Motapung wetlands, an ecotourism site. State-owned sanctuary Dibru Saikhowa National Park is a biodiverse area renowned for migratory birds.

Tags: fire accident, assam

Latest From India

A passenger waits to board a plane at Kempegowda International airport after authorities eased restrictions, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Karnataka gets rid of institutional quarantine for Maharashtra returnees

File image of Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia admitted to private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

BJP slams AAP for playing politics over L-G's move to overrule Kejriwal government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Ensure easing of lockdown doesn't boomerang: Shiv Sena to Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham