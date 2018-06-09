The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

India, All India

Thousands throng in Hyderabad for 'fish prasadam'

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 8:41 am IST

The patients are made to gulp down live 'murrel' fish with a yellow herbal paste in its mouth, which is believed to provide relief.

People from different parts of the country thronged at exhibition grounds in Nampally to take the benefit of the wonder drug, which apparently cures Asthma and respiratory problems. (Photo: ANI)
 People from different parts of the country thronged at exhibition grounds in Nampally to take the benefit of the wonder drug, which apparently cures Asthma and respiratory problems. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Scores of people took 'fish prasadam' on Friday in Hyderabad, which has been traditionally distributed by Bathini family since more than 170 years.

People from different parts of the country thronged at exhibition grounds in Nampally to take the benefit of the wonder drug, which apparently cures Asthma and respiratory problems.

The patients are made to gulp down live 'murrel' fish with a yellow herbal paste in its mouth, which is believed to provide relief, if taken for three consecutive years.

The medicine is given with jaggery to the vegetarians.

Keeping in mind the popularity of this event, Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the same.

The event was inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T Srinivas Yadav along with Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud.

Bathini Harinath Goud, who is the head of the family, said that their family provides these medicines free of cost which was passed on by their fore-father.

"We are giving this medicine from past 173 years. The fish prasadam is much effective than the other. This has to be taken for three-four continuous years for a better result," he said.

He said that a strict diet is followed by the patient after taking this medicine.

One of the patients, Amarjit Singh, who came from Ludhiana said that even his relatives took the same treatment and got a positive result.

"We consulted many doctors, but the treatment was not very effective. My relatives have taken this fish medicine and are now living a normal life, that is why we came here," she added.

Tags: fish prasadam, respiratory problems, ministry for animal husbandry and fisheries, t srinivas yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham