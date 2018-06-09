The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Severe dust storm, strong winds hit Delhi, 27 flights diverted

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 7:22 pm IST

The storm was immediately followed by rain in the national capital.

The sky turned completely dark at around 5 pm. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: In a sudden change in weather, a severe dust storm and strong winds hit Delhi Saturday evening.

The sky turned completely dark at around 5 pm.

Total 27 flight diversions took place between 5 pm and 6 pm in Delhi due to rain and dust storm, news agency ANI reported. However, the normalcy of operations has been restored at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Visuals from Akbar Road. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)Visuals from Akbar Road. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that dust storm accompanied with light rain and squall with wind speed up to 70 to 80 kmph would occur over Delhi.

Visuals from R K Puram area. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)Visuals from R K Puram area. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Visuals from Chhatarpur area. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)Visuals from Chhatarpur area. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

The sudden change in weather brought respite to the people of the national capital from the scorching heat.

Tags: dust storm, rain, delhi rain, delhi weather
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

