The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 07:07 AM IST

India, All India

Rift grows between Vasundhara Raje, Rajputs in Rajasthan

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 6:35 am IST

It now seems to have hit rock bottom following Ms Raje’s opposition to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as state BJP president.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: All is still not well between Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and the Rajput community. Rajputs have been traditional BJP supporters since days of the Jan Sangh. However, relations soured after encounter of gangster Anandpal Singh, the acrimony over film Padmaavat and caste violence in Samrau. It now seems to have hit rock bottom following Ms Raje’s opposition to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as state BJP president.

A section of Rajput leaders within the party who were once very close to the CM and even owed their entry into politics have been openly expressing their displeasure with the CM. On her part, the CM too is showing indifference to them.

Currently, in Sawai Madhopur on a three-day tour for “Jam Samvad” (public interaction), the CM is going to meet people in three out of four assembly constituencies in the district but skipped Sawai Madhopur where she returns for the night halts.

Sawai Madhopur is constituency of Diya Kumari, the member of erstwhile royal family of Jaipur. It was Ms Raje who brought her into politics and fielded her from Sawai Madhopur. However, Diya Kumari was conspicuous by her absence during the CM’s visit in her constituency.

Their relations strained two years ago when Ms Raje’s trusted bureaucrat Jaipur Development Commissioner Shikhar Agarwal locked entrance gates of Raj Mahal Palace a hotel owned by the royal family. Even as  Diya’s mother Padmini Devi led a protest march over locking of entrance gates of Raj Mahal Palace, the state government defended the move by the IAS officer. The matter was finally resolved after intervention from Delhi.

Tags: vasundhara raje, rajputs, gajendra singh shekhawat
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham