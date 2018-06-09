The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 07:07 AM IST

India, All India

PNB scam: CBI set to issue red corner notice against Modi, Choksi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 5:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 5:27 am IST

The CBI recently filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Rs 13,400 crore PNB fraud case involving Modi and his uncle Choksi.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)
 Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI is all set to issue a “Red Corner Notice” (RCN) against diamantaire Nirav Modi and owner of Gitanjali Gems Mehul Choksi as part of its investigation into the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The agency, sources said, will get permission for issuing RCNs against the duo from the competent authority in a day or two.

“Since the CBI has already filed chargesheet in the PNB fraud case, the agency is now finalising RCNs against the duo. The process for getting the RCN issued against the duo has already been initiated. Request for issuing the notice will soon be sent to the Interpol,” sources said.

The chargesheet filed by the CBI in this case will certainly help the agency in expediting the extradition process against Nirav Modi and Choksi, they added.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had in February this year revoked the passports of Modi and Choksi, after the duo failed to furnish their replies to a notice from the MEA in the stipulated time of one week.

A Red Corner Notice is issued “to seek the arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action” in a criminal case probe. “Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end,” sources said.

The CBI recently filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Rs 13,400 crore PNB fraud case involving Modi and his uncle Choksi.

In the chargesheet, the agency detailed the role of the bank’s former chief Usha Ananthasubramanian, who is now Allahabad Bank CEO and MD. The CBI chargesheet, filed in Mumbai Sessions Court, also named several other top officials of the bank including PNB executive directors K V Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan, and general manager (international operations) Nehal Ahad. The agency, in its chargesheet, detailed the roles of Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and Subhash Parab, an executive in Nirav Modi’s company. The chargesheet basically deals with the first FIR registered in the case relating to the fraudulent issuance over Rs 6,000 crore of letters of undertaking to Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds.

Tags: nirav modi, mehul choksi, pnb scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham