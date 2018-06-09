The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:23 PM IST

India, All India

Please drive extra carefully: Mumbai police warns residents after heavy rain

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 4:25 pm IST

The advice in public interest came after the city received heavy rainfall following the onset of southwest monsoon.

Amid prediction of heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Police on Saturday cautioned people driving in the rain against slippery roads. (Photo: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
 Amid prediction of heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Police on Saturday cautioned people driving in the rain against slippery roads. (Photo: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai: Amid prediction of heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Police on Saturday cautioned people driving in the rain against slippery roads.

Tweeting a picture of an overturned vehicle, the police, in a warning to drivers, posted that "you surely don't want your vehicle and you lying like that on the road".

The advice in public interest came after the city received heavy rainfall following the onset of southwest monsoon.

Several areas of the city witnessed water-logging as heavy rains lashed the city.

Citing an accident in Lower Parel, the police tweeted, "You (sic) surely don't want your vehicle & you lying like that on the road, in the rains! The roads are slippery & it's consequence was seen this morning at Lower Parel! Thankfully no casualties. Please drive extra carefully. Decrease speed, increase cautiousness."

Rains touched down on Maharashtra on Friday morning, and reached Mumbai on Saturday, the met department said, while warning of heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend.

Tags: monsoon, mumbai rains, accident, slippery roads
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham