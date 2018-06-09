Please drive extra carefully: Mumbai police warns residents after heavy rain

The advice in public interest came after the city received heavy rainfall following the onset of southwest monsoon.

Amid prediction of heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Police on Saturday cautioned people driving in the rain against slippery roads.

Mumbai: Amid prediction of heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Police on Saturday cautioned people driving in the rain against slippery roads.

Tweeting a picture of an overturned vehicle, the police, in a warning to drivers, posted that "you surely don't want your vehicle and you lying like that on the road".

Several areas of the city witnessed water-logging as heavy rains lashed the city.

Citing an accident in Lower Parel, the police tweeted, "You (sic) surely don't want your vehicle & you lying like that on the road, in the rains! The roads are slippery & it's consequence was seen this morning at Lower Parel! Thankfully no casualties. Please drive extra carefully. Decrease speed, increase cautiousness."

Rains touched down on Maharashtra on Friday morning, and reached Mumbai on Saturday, the met department said, while warning of heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend.