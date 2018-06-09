Monsoon hits Mumbai, heavy rain disrupts flights, trains

Advisories have been issued across the city to ensure quick response to emergencies and avoid casualties.

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, streets are water-logged in several parts of the city. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: The metropolis received heavy rainfall on Saturday following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra.

Predicting a heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city, the Met department has advised people to stay indoors. Fishermen have also been advised against venturing into sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12.

At least 20 domestic flights have been delayed and one has been cancelled and 12 international flights have been delayed while two have been cancelled, NDTVreported.

Suburban trains are also running late, officials said.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cancelled leaves of all senior officials, including deputy municipal commissioners, assistant commissioners and heads of departments. The civic body also said it had taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

Live updates:

02:30 pm: Water-logged streets in Mumbai

Streets water-logged in parts of Mumbai after heavy rain lashed the city. #Maharashtra #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mZ2weZeugu — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

01:35 pm: "We are expecting heavy rainfall to continue over Mumbai and Konkan region for the next two days. We have issued warnings of heavy rainfall to all agencies and fishermen," said Ajay Kumar, India Meteorological Department

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

12:33 pm: Multiple flights delayed at Mumbai airport.

12:20 pm: "The trains on Central Railways suburban are running with delay of 10-12 minutes. There is no cancellation at present," said CPRO Central Railways

12:15 pm: Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, streets are water-logged in several parts of the city

Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city. Visuals from Mahim area #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ter2ovY8M3 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

11:28 am: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai. Rain lashes parts of the city

11:15 am: Wall debris fell on railway track early morning on main line (DN slow) heading towards Kalyan and a tree fell in early morning. The local trains on the main line are running with a delay of 10 minutes: Chief public relation officer, Central Railway,Sunil Udasi.

11:00 am: IMD declares onset of monsoon over Mumbai, Thane and some more parts of Maharashtra.