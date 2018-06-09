Mayawati accepts over 200 expelled party workers

Ms Mayawati, apparently, is worried about the lack of second rung leadership in the party and even more, the absence of dalit leaders.

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati seems to be in a generous mood these days. She has re-inducted 200 Lucknow zone workers who had defected to other political parties before the state assembly elections last year.

Ms Mayawati, normally, does not take back leaders who quit the party though there have been some exceptions like former Speaker Barkhu Ram Varma and former minister R.K. Chaudhary. Both the leaders were expelled in 2001 but were re-inducted in 2003 mainly because they did not level any allegations against the BSP leadership.

Later former BSP minister Daddu Prasad was expelled from the party in 2015 but re-inducted in 2017. In January this year, he was again expelled from the BSP. According to party sources, the 200 party workers who were allowed back into the party are those who had left along with former minister Inderjit Saroj and had joined the Samajwadi Party. If sources close to Ms Mayawati are to be believed than the party president is now in a forgiving mood as far as ex-leaders are concerned. “There are some leaders who went to BJP last and are now feeling uncomfortable there. They have sent us feelers and want to return and we have informed BSP supremo about this. She did not shoot down the message immediately and we are confident that the ‘homecoming’ of these leaders will take place soon”, said a party functionary.

BSP has been witnessing a depletion of leaders with most of them rebelling against the work culture.

Ms Mayawati, apparently, is worried about the lack of second rung leadership in the party and even more, the absence of dalit leaders.

She wants that leaders who had left the party should be allowed to return so that the party can firm up its position in areas where these leaders wield considerable influence, albeit in a limited area. Unconfirmed sources said that former minister Babu Singh Kushwaha could be among those who could return to the BSP.

“He has been to jail in the NRHM scam but not once did he utter a word against Behenji and that should be reason enough for his return”, said a party leader.

As of now, the BSP does not have a second rung leadership except Mr Satish Chandra Misra who continues to enjoy the confidence of Ms Mayawati.