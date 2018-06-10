The Asian Age | News

Couple found having sex on road divider at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, woman held

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 9:21 pm IST
Police were able to nab the woman; however, the man, who appeared to be a foreign national, managed to flee.

 A youn couple was seen making love on a road divider in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area in Nariman point. (Photo: File/AFP)

Mumbai: A young couple was seen making love on a road divider in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area in Nariman point. While many passed from there, some people watched, clicked pictures and filmed the bizarre incident.

After someone alerted the Police Control Room, a mobile van was rushed to the spot from Marine Drive Police Station.

Seeing the police, the couple tried to escape.

According to reports, police were able to nab the woman; however, the man, who appeared to be a foreign national, managed to flee.  

During questioning, the woman first told the police that she was from Goa, but later backtracked and started to give evasive replies.

“The woman seems to be mentally unstable. She was unable to tell her address or contact number of any of her relatives or where she resided,” a report in Times of India quoted DCP Manoj Kumar Sharma as saying.

The woman was sent to the Chembur women’s remand home and further investigations are on.

The police have not registered any case of indecent behaviour in public and efforts are on to apprehend the man.

