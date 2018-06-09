The Asian Age | News

BJP MLA caught on camera slapping constable inside police station in MP

Published : Jun 9, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Bagli MLA Champalal Devda allegedly slapped constable Santosh Ivnati on Friday night, police said.

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh):  A BJP MLA allegedly slapped a constable inside a police station at Udaynagar in the district, police said on Friday.

Ivnati had a dispute with the legislator’s son over some issue. Enraged over the incident, the MLA and his supporters stormed into Udaynagar police station and allegedly slapped the constable twice, a police officer said.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the station.

A case was registered against the MLA and his supporters under IPC sections 353 (preventing a government servant from discharging his duty), 332 (assaulting public servant) and other relevant offences, Udaynagar police station in-charge Shiv Raghuwanshi said.

While the MLA could not be contacted for comments, district BJP spokesperson Shambhu Agarwal said he can make any statement only after “an impartial probe”.

Champalal Devda was not known to indulge in such behaviour, he added.

Tags: bjp mla slaps constable, cctv cameras, champalal devda, indian penal code, shambhu agarwal
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Dewas

