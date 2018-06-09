BJP MLA caught on camera slapping constable inside police station in MP

Bagli MLA Champalal Devda allegedly slapped constable Santosh Ivnati on Friday night, police said.

While the MLA could not be contacted for comments, district BJP spokesperson Shambhu Agarwal said he can make any statement only after 'an impartial probe'. (Photo: Facebook)

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP MLA allegedly slapped a constable inside a police station at Udaynagar in the district, police said on Friday.

Bagli MLA Champalal Devda allegedly slapped constable Santosh Ivnati on Friday night, police said.

Ivnati had a dispute with the legislator’s son over some issue. Enraged over the incident, the MLA and his supporters stormed into Udaynagar police station and allegedly slapped the constable twice, a police officer said.

The police offier stopped the MLA for some checking. After that, we got a report that MLA slapped one of our officers. Case has been registered & investigation is underway: Anshuman Singh, SP Dewas on reports of a police constable beaten up by BJP MLA in Dewas. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kuO84o70Pn — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the station.

A case was registered against the MLA and his supporters under IPC sections 353 (preventing a government servant from discharging his duty), 332 (assaulting public servant) and other relevant offences, Udaynagar police station in-charge Shiv Raghuwanshi said.

While the MLA could not be contacted for comments, district BJP spokesperson Shambhu Agarwal said he can make any statement only after “an impartial probe”.

Champalal Devda was not known to indulge in such behaviour, he added.