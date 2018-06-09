The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

India, All India

4 criminals including Rajesh Bharti shot dead in police encounter in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

Rajesh Bharti was a criminal wanted in several serious cases of murder, extortion, carjacking and robbery.

The accused were severely injured in the encounter and taken to a hospital where they died. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The accused were severely injured in the encounter and taken to a hospital where they died. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Four suspected criminals were killed in an encounter with the Delhi police’s Special Cell in Chhatarpur area of the national capital on Saturday.

According to police, the criminals are suspected to be the members of the Rajesh Bharti gang, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Rajesh has also been killed in the encounter, reports said.

The accused were severely injured in the encounter and taken to a hospital where they died, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Six police personnel also sustained injuries in the encounter, the official added.

Rajesh Bharti was a criminal wanted in several cases related to murder, extortion, carjacking and robbery and had fled away from the custody of Haryana Police.

Tags: encounter, delhi encounter, rajesh bharti, gangster killed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham