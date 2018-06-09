4 criminals including Rajesh Bharti shot dead in police encounter in Delhi

Rajesh Bharti was a criminal wanted in several serious cases of murder, extortion, carjacking and robbery.

New Delhi: Four suspected criminals were killed in an encounter with the Delhi police’s Special Cell in Chhatarpur area of the national capital on Saturday.

According to police, the criminals are suspected to be the members of the Rajesh Bharti gang, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Rajesh has also been killed in the encounter, reports said.

The accused were severely injured in the encounter and taken to a hospital where they died, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Six police personnel also sustained injuries in the encounter, the official added.

Rajesh Bharti was a criminal wanted in several cases related to murder, extortion, carjacking and robbery and had fled away from the custody of Haryana Police.