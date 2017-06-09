Video: Cong MLA incites party workers, farmers to burn down police station in MP

As Khatik repeatedly incites the mob, a police official is seen requesting the MLA to calm down.

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera purportedly inciting party workers and farmers to burn down a police station here.

Congress' Shivpuri MLA Shakuntala Khatik is seen in the video repeatedly inciting the party workers and farmers accompanying her to burn down the nearby police station.

Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik inviting people to burn police station in MP.. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/2dX4PmI6bm — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 9, 2017

As Khatik repeatedly incites the mob, a police official is seen requesting the MLA to calm down.

It is pertinent to mention here that the video has surfaced three days after six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur, where a curfew has been imposed.

Chaos ensued when Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tried to reach Mandsaur at any cost. He was detained and later released.

The video is going to further cement the Bharatiya Janata Party's ( BJP) allegation that the "Congress is instigating farmers for political gains".