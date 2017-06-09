The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, All India

Saharanpur violence key accused Chandrashekhar held

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 2:44 am IST

Bhim Army founder was holed up in Dalhousie.

He will be brought to Saharanpur on a transit remand.
 He will be brought to Saharanpur on a transit remand.

Lucknow: Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar, the main accused in the Saharanpur caste violence, was nabbed from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday after having evaded arrest for nearly a month.

As the Bhim Army got active on the social media after the arrest, all Internet facilities in Saharanpur were blocked for two days to prevent mischief mongering.

Thirty-year-old Chandrashekhar, who was carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head, was arrested nabbed from Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh, Additional DG (Meerut Zone) Anand Kumar told PTI over phone. He will be brought to Saharanpur on a transit remand.

IG (crime) Hariram Sharma told mediapersons here that a total of 46 FIRs had been registered since inter-caste violence broke out in Saharanpur last month.

As many as 206 arrests have been made so far, including that of Chandrashekhar, who has been named as accused in three FIRs, he said.

Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on May 9 after one person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village on May 5.

About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured in subsequent violence on May 9.

The Uttar Pradesh police had recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) comprising 10 inspectors to probe 40 cases, registered between May 5 and May 23, in Saharanpur district which had seen bouts of inter-caste clashes last month.

Chandrashekhar had recently held a rally in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against alleged violence against dalits.

He had then said that he would surrender if 37 “innocent” dalits arrested in connection with the Saharanpur violence were released on bail.

“I feel that the UP government has failed to address the issues of the dalits. The chief minister has lost control over the police and the administration. There have been more cases of atrocities against the dalits in the past two-and-a-half months as compared to last one year,” he had told PTI. The cycle of violence in Saharanpur began on May 5, when a man was killed, several injured and around 25 homes set ablaze in inter-caste clashes in Shabbirpur village.

The district has remained tense ever since and violence has erupted repeatedly.

On May 23, another person was shot dead and two others were wounded, following which the government had suspended the senior superintendent of police and district magistrate and transferred the divisional commissioner and the deputy inspector general of police.

The opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have been attacking the ruling BJP over the violence in Saharanpur.

Tags: bhim army, saharanpur violence, chandrashekhar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

2

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

3

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

4

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

5

Not Shraddha or Kriti, Tiger Shroff to romance Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham