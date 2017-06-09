The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:34 PM IST

India, All India

Modi making efforts to double farmers' income by 2022: Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 3:19 pm IST

Singh's comments come at a time when Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district is boiling because of a farmers' agitation.

Singh while addressing a gathering said that till the time the nation's farmers do not prosper the nation will not be able to grow. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Singh while addressing a gathering said that till the time the nation's farmers do not prosper the nation will not be able to grow. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In the back drop of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district boiling due to extensive agitation carried out by farmers, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government is making all efforts to double the income of the farmers of the nation by year 2022.

Singh while addressing a gathering said that till the time the nation's farmers do not prosper the nation will not be able to grow.

"Until India's farmer does not become prosper, till then our dream of making India prosper will not be fulfilled," said Singh.

"Our Prime Minister had said that our efforts will be on to double the farmers' income by 2022," he added.

Singh's comments come at a time when Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district is boiling because of a farmers' agitation.

Mandsaur has been facing a tense situation with farmers protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn earlier on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing.

Tags: home minister rajnath singh, narendra modi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

UK PM May loses parliamentary majority but leads cocktail poll in London pub

2

CBFC chief wants Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to be tax-free

3

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

4

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

5

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham