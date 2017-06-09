The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Uri

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 5:17 pm IST

In the last 48 hours, the Indian Army has killed seven terrorists and foiled six infiltration bids.

(Representational image/File)
 (Representational image/File)

Srinagar: The Indian Army continued to thwart the stream of cross-border infiltration, as two terrorists were gunned down on Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) at Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a counter-terror operation led by 4 JaK Rif (Para) is underway, as attempts are being made to sanitise the area and take down untoward elements.

In the last 48 hours, the Indian Army has killed seven terrorists and foiled six infiltration bids.

"In the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at the Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," said the army in a statement.

Three terrorists were killed in Naugam sector on Thursday, while four were killed in the Machhil sector on Wednesday.

Also, two jawans were injured early Thursday morning in an encounter in Uri district where at least five terrorists tried to infiltrate the border but the Army foiled their attempt.

The Army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir Valley.

More details to follow. 

Tags: line of control, indian army, 2 terrorists killed, counter-terror operation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

President Pranab Mukherjee launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

2

Here's how you can safeguard your smartphone against water

3

UK PM May loses parliamentary majority but leads cocktail poll in London pub

4

CBFC chief wants Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to be tax-free

5

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham