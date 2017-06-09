Anti-socials behind stir, says Rajnath Singh

Union minister appeals to farmers to support state govts in crisis.

Mumbai: Union home minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Wednesday that he had information indicating that anti-social elements were involved in incidents of confrontations between farmers and the police in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Singh, who was in Mumbai for the BJP party workers’ rally as part of third anniversary celebrations of the Modi government, said: “Since the magistrate enquiry is going on, it will not be right to say anything. But I have information about how some anti social forces were there. However, I will not speak about it now.”

Mr Singh appealed to the agitating farmers to support the state governments in this crisis. “Our Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra chief ministers are handling the farmer’s issue very sensitively. They are working for the welfare of the farmers. I appeal to farmers of both states to support them,” said Mr Singh.

After 5 farmers were killed in a firing in Madhya Pradesh, the stir has hit the national headlines and the BJP is facing flak from all corners over the firing on farmers in Mandsur and the Maharashtra agitation. In an effort to tone down the issue, Mr Singh said, “It will be not good to send armed forces to Mandsur against farmers. We are with farmers in today’s crisis. We will not do anything that will breach the trust of farmers and common people.”

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honestly working for the farmers. “Modiji’s claim of double income for farmer by 2022 is not just a promise as he is working towards it,” said Mr Singh. He refused to give any definite answer on the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission for farmers.

Commenting on the arrest of Congress VP Rahul Gandhi by MP police when he tried to reach to Mandsur on Thursday, he said, “The Congress must not forget that they are responsible for this condition of the farmers today. Farming related issues should have been dealt with during the first 10 to 15 years after Independence. But the Congress forgot that India is country of farmers and villages.”