The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 01:55 AM IST

India, All India

Anti-socials behind stir, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 1:47 am IST

Union minister appeals to farmers to support state govts in crisis.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the press conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the press conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: Union home minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Wednesday that he had information indicating that anti-social elements were involved in incidents of confrontations between farmers and the police in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Singh, who was in Mumbai for the BJP party workers’ rally as part of third anniversary celebrations of the Modi government, said: “Since the magistrate enquiry is going on, it will not be right to say anything. But I have information about how some anti social forces were there. However, I will not speak about it now.”

Mr Singh appealed to the agitating farmers to support the state governments in this crisis. “Our Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra chief ministers are handling the farmer’s issue very sensitively. They are working for the welfare of the farmers. I appeal to farmers of both states to support them,” said Mr Singh.

After 5 farmers were killed in a firing in Madhya Pradesh, the stir has hit the national headlines and the BJP is facing flak from all corners over the firing on farmers in Mandsur and the Maharashtra agitation. In an effort to tone down the issue, Mr Singh said, “It will be not good to send armed forces to Mandsur against farmers. We are with farmers in today’s crisis. We will not do anything that will breach the trust of farmers and common people.”

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honestly working for the farmers. “Modiji’s claim of double income for farmer by 2022 is not just a promise as he is working towards it,” said Mr Singh. He refused to give any definite answer on the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission for farmers.

Commenting on the arrest of Congress VP Rahul Gandhi by MP police when he tried to reach to Mandsur on Thursday, he said, “The Congress must not forget that they are responsible for this condition of the farmers today. Farming related issues should have been dealt with during the first 10 to 15 years after Independence. But the Congress forgot that India is country of farmers and villages.”

Tags: rajnath singh, modi government, swaminathan commission for farmers, vp rahul gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

2

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

3

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

4

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

5

Not Shraddha or Kriti, Tiger Shroff to romance Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham