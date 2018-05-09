Walmart to buy controlling stake in Flipkart, confirms Softbank CEO

Softbank CEO also said the stake of USD 2.5 billion Flipkart is now worth about USD 4 billion in deal.

The first billion-dollar Indian e-commerce company, Flipkart, sells 8 million products across 80-plus categories and has 100 million registered users. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Global retail giant Walmart has formally agreed to buy a controlling stake in Flipkart. The deal, probably the biggest in the e-commerce space, was confirmed by Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son on Wednesday.

Softbank is Flipkart's largest investor.

Flipkart was founded in 2007 in Bengaluru by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, former employees of Amazon.

