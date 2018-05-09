The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:34 PM IST

India, All India

Tremors felt in Delhi, J&K after earthquake strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 9, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 5:03 pm IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region on Wednesday.

Tremors were felt in Delhi, NCR and Jammu and Kashmir following earthquake in Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Tremors were felt in Delhi, NCR and Jammu and Kashmir following earthquake in Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon on Wednesday afternoon after an earthquake hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 111.9 kilometres.

The earthquake shook buildings in Afghan capital Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, reported Reuters.

According to a MeT department official, tremors were also felt in Punjab, and Haryana, where people rushed out of their buildings, around 4:15 pm.

Tags: earthquake, afghanistan earthquake, delhi, tremors
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

2

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

3

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

4

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

5

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham