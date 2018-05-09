Should've pushed you down too, weeps sister of TN man killed in J&K

A resident of Avadi in Chennai, R Thirumani studied at DRBCCC Hindu College and was presently working as an analyst at Accenture Chennai.

22-year-old R Thirumani died on Monday after being hit by stone-pelters outside Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Excitement, joy and anticipation must have gripped the family of four in Chennai who were gearing up for their long-planned trip to Kashmir.

But the family returned home in Pattabiram on Tuesday with bitter memories, tears and a coffin.

22-year-old R Thirumani died on Monday after being hit by stone-pelters in Srinagar, when he was in a car with his parents and sister, travelling to the ski-resort of Gulmarg.

A resident of Avadi in Chennai, R Thirumani studied at DRBCCC Hindu College and was presently working as an analyst at Accenture Chennai.

R Thirumani reportedly had an earplug on and couldn't hear his father's warning when the car was attacked by the mob.

"Where is his face? I should have pushed you too down like Amma (mother)," NDTV reported sister of R Thirumani who was weeping as she spoke. The girl, who was also in the car, had dragged her mother down to escape the hail of stones.

Also Read: J&K: 22-year-old Chennai tourist dies after hit by stone near Srinagar

Thirumani's mother and sister sobbed at the sight of his mangled face.

The girl went on to add that the Kashmir visit was a dream trip for the family and Thirumani's parents had been preparing for it for a long time.

"We've killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Let's try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone-pelters & their methods," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, seen consoling R Thirumani's parents in Srinagar, said: "My head hangs in shame."

Neighbours and friends of R Thirumani told NDTV that the boy was soft-spoken and mostly quiet. "He was a handsome man of few words," said one friend.

Manoj, a family friend, said: "Such a quiet guy. Thirumani hardly spoke to us, such a huge tragedy to the family."

KS Balachander, another friend, said: "He would often be alone and he didn't have many friends."

The Tamil Nadu government has offered Rs 3 lakh to the family. The state culture minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan, who is also the local lawmaker, said: "Our heart goes out to the family at this hour."

There was no lapse on the part of the Jammu and Kashmir government, he said. "Around 40 others who had gone to Kashmir as part of the same group are returning."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy has said his government is also working to bring back around 130 other tourists who are on a visit to Kashmir at present.