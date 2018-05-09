The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

India, All India

Can't be secret: Information body asks Air India to reveal PM's foreign visit bills

PTI
Published : May 9, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 8:51 am IST

The commission rejected arguments of Air India's central public information officer that the information relates to commercial confidence.

RTI applicant Lokesh Batra had sought to know dates, durations, places visited and the date-wise copies of bills raised by Air India to the PMO for 2016-17. (Photo: PTI)
 RTI applicant Lokesh Batra had sought to know dates, durations, places visited and the date-wise copies of bills raised by Air India to the PMO for 2016-17. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The chief Information Commission has directed the Air India to disclose complete records related to bills raised for the foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining that since the expenditure is from the public exchequer it cannot be withheld under the "cloak" of commercial confidence and fiduciary capacity.

The commission rejected the arguments of Air India's central public information officer (CPIO) that the information relates to commercial confidence and is held by the public sector undertaking in a fiduciary capacity, making it exempt from disclosure.

"Moreover, by no stretch of imagination, it can be acceptable that the information regarding dates, duration and places of visit by the PM in his official capacity are exempted u/s sections 8 or 9 of the RTI Act (the exemption clauses)," Information Commissioner Amitava Bhattacharyya ruled.

He said each individual bill as well as the dates of receipt of amounts should be disclosed as the same involved "expenditure out of public exchequer".

Bhattacharyya noted that Air India's denial to part with the sought for information without citing any exemption clause under the RTI Act is "not acceptable" as a "justifiable denial of information" sought by RTI applicant Lokesh Batra.

"CPIO (Air India) on one hand claimed that the sought for information is related to a matter of commercial confidence and on the other hand he stated that the information sought for is maintained by Air India in a fiduciary capacity," he observed.

Batra had sought to know dates, durations, places visited and the date-wise copies of bills raised by Air India to the PMO for 2016-17.

"The commission after close scrutiny of the information sought by the appellant observed that dates, duration and places of the Prime Minister's foreign visits are disclosable as these details are widely reported in the media, both national and international, both print and electronic," Bhattacharyya said.

He said the commission is not convinced with the CPIO's submission of exemption under the "cloak of commercial confidence and fiduciary relationship" with the client concerned, which in this case is another wing of the same government.

In response to a separate RTI application of Batra, filed recently, seeking similar information from Air India, the national carrier had cited an instruction from the PMO to not share information related to the Prime Minister's foreign visits.

In an e-mail, sent to an Air India official on December 26, 2016, the PMO had said, "Records pertaining to PM's flight have certain information which may have security implications and are, hence, exempted from disclosure under clause (g) of Section 8(1) of the RTI Act, 2005."

"As such, the Air India is advised not to disclose information relating to PM's flight to such RTI queries," it said.

It was not clear what had prompted the PMO's e-mail in 2016. However, the present RTI application in which the commission has given orders to disclose was filed on September 14, 2016.

Tags: narendra modi, foreign visit bills, rti, air india, pmo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

2

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

3

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

4

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

5

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham