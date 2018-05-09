The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

India

From ethnic design booths to EVMs with VVPAT, K'taka preps for May 12 polls

With election to the 225-member assembly edging closer, K'taka has become a battleground with rallies being the primary form of warfare.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that 10 plus polling booths will be run by disabled persons. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: As Karnataka assembly elections loom, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar on Tuesday dwelled upon the preparedness.

A total of 58,000 booths have been set up out of which 600 will be fully run by women and ten plus booths will be run by the disabled people.

"Total 58,000 booths have been set up out of which 600 will be fully run by women and will be known as pink booths, 10 plus booths will be run by disabled people and 28 booths will have ethnic design," Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

"We will be using 80,000 Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with 80,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). More than Rs 70 crore cash and liquor worth Rs 32 crore has been seized. We're prepared for elections on May 12," Kumar added.

With the election to the 225-member Karnataka State Assembly edging closer, the state has become a battleground with public rallies being the primary form of warfare.

Both the BJP and Congress have extensively tried to undermine each other in a bid to woo the electorate of the state. 

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to their 225-seat assembly while the results will be declared on May 15.

