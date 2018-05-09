The Asian Age | News

BJP again: After Unnao, another MLA's son sexually abuses, threatens victim

ANI
Published : May 9, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 11:13 am IST

The victim, who is demanding justice for 5 years, had also urged the PM and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Goons barged into the victim's residence and threatened her to withdraw her complaint, saying they would kill her if she didn't step back. (Representational Image)
 Goons barged into the victim's residence and threatened her to withdraw her complaint, saying they would kill her if she didn't step back. (Representational Image)

Shahjahanpur: The woman who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Roshanlal Verma's son Manoj Verma of sexually assaulting her on Wednesday claimed that she has been receiving death threats.

Roshanlal is MLA from Shahjahanpur's Tilhar constituency.

According to the lawyer of the victim, Avdhesh Singh, "Goons barged into the victim's residence and threatened her to withdraw her complaint, saying they would kill her if she didn't step back."

The victim, who is demanding justice from past five years, had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure action against the accused.

This comes after BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's alleged involvement in Unnao rape case.

The incident grabbed attention when the alleged victim made an attempt to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's residence.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

