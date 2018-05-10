The Asian Age | News



India

Andhra woman plots husband's murder with lover she met on Facebook a year ago

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 9, 2018, 9:43 pm IST


The police probe revealed that Saraswathi was not happy with the marriage as she had an affair with Siva, whom she met on Facebook.

A newly-married Andhra woman conspired with her lover and murdered her husband in Vizianagaram district, police said. (Representational Image)
 

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a newly-married Andhra woman conspired with her lover and murdered her husband, police said. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh`s Vizianagaram district on Monday. The woman and her lover have now been arrested by the police.

According to reports, the woman, Saraswathi, met Siva a year ago through Facebook, while she was pursuing graduation in Visakhapatnam. The two reportedly started dating later.

However, 10 days ago, Saraswathi got married to her maternal cousin Yamaka Sankar Rao, who was working as an engineer with a company.

Unhappy with her marriage, she stayed in contact with Siva and the two decided to kill Rao. According to police, when the newly-married couple were returning home after shopping on Monday night, Saraswathi asked her husband to stop the bike to attend nature’s call. 

As she went behind the bushes, three men came in an autorickshaw and attacked Rao with an iron rod, resulting in his death.

Throughout the time, Saraswathi was in touch with Siva over phone informing him about her location. Saraswathi, after breaking her bangles and hiding her jewellery in undergarments, raised an alarm that unidentified men killed her husband and escaped with the valuables, said the police.

Though, the police initially registered a case of murder for gain, they grew suspicious after Sawaswathi made contradictory statements. Upon further probe, she confessed to having hatched the conspiracy.

Siva, who took help of two of his friends to carry out the murder, has been arrested. However, the two accomplices are still absconding and the police are looking for them. 




