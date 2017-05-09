The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 09, 2017 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, All India

Viral video showing India bombarding Pak bunkers not part of retaliation: sources

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : May 9, 2017, 3:17 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2017, 9:08 am IST

A Pakistani flag can seen fluttering atop the post and a voice can be heard, saying the target has been hit successfully.

Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds. (Photo: Videograb)
 Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds. (Photo: Videograb)

New Delhi: A 1.41-minute-long video showing Indian soldiers bombarding Pakistani bunkers with anti-tank rockets and heavy ammunition that has gone viral predates the May 1 incident where two Indian soldiers were beheaded by a Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistani Army, official sources told this newspaper.

“The video’s date is before the May 1 incident,” the sources said, dispelling the notion that it was retaliatory action undertaken by the Indian forces in response to the May 1 mutilation of two Indian jawans along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, in the Krishna Ghati area, the Pakistani posts are situated at a height higher than the Indian posts whereas the video shows the Indian shelling at posts located slightly lower in altitude. TV channels, while playing the clip, said the video related to a counter-offensive by the Indian Army, targeting the Pakistani border posts a week after two Indian soldiers were beheaded there.

A Pakistani flag can seen fluttering atop the post and a voice can be heard, saying the target has been hit successfully.

“Tank ka lag gaya, gira diya..Hanji.. Hanji. Hit ho raha, hit ho raha....Gira diya. Yeh to gaya, ek bunker toh gaya (Tank has been hit, it has been hit..It has been brought down...One bunker is gone),” a voice is heard saying.

India had vowed to take revenge for the “barbaric” mutilation of the bodies during the well-planned BAT raid. Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar were shot down in an ambush and their bodies beheaded by the BAT after sneaking 250 metres into the Indian territory.

A former Army officer Brig Anil Gupta, who has served in the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota, has told agencies that it cannot be Indian Army’s retaliatory act at all but a local LoC defence strategy.

On Thursday, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, skirting a query, had cryptically said: “We don’t talk about future plans beforehand. We share details after execution”.

It was a day after his deputy vice-chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand had said: “I do not want to say what we will do. Instead of speaking, we will focus on our action at a time and place of our choosing”. 

Tags: indian soldiers, border action team, bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Former prez Clinton teams with author James Patterson to write White House thriller

2

Sandeep Sharma penalised for showing dissent

3

IoT devices to use radio signals from your mobile phone

4

PLA develops phone software to spy on soldiers leaking secrets

5

WhatsApp's encryption can be broken

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham