Manner of divorce questions 'equality': Allahabad HC on Triple Talaq

New Delhi: Reacting strongly on the burning issue of Triple Talaq, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday said the rights of any person including Muslim women cannot be violated in the name of 'personal law'.

The court further said the basic and human rights cannot be exploited on the basis of gender.

"A Muslim husband cannot give divorce in such a manner which would put a question mark on equal rights," the court observed.

The court also said that personal law may be applicable only within the purview of the Constitution adding that fatwa, which is contrary to the justice system is not valid. "No fatwa can be contrary to someone's rights," the court said.

In December last year, the Allahabad High Court termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word 'Talaq' thrice as 'unconstitutional'.

The court further observed that the Triple Talaq practice sanctioned under Muslim Personal Law that governs marriage, property and divorce violates the rights of Muslim women.

"Triple Talaq is unconstitutional, it violates the rights of Muslim women," ruled the High Court, adding that no personal law board is above the Constitution.

Earlier on March 30 this year, the Supreme Court referred the triple talaq issue to a Constitution bench, which will hear the matter on May 11.

A five-member bench will be constituted by the top court to hear the matter. The apex court will be hearing a clutch of petitions demanding a ban on the triple talaq practice.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that pleas challenging the practices of Triple Talaq, were not maintainable as the issues fell outside the realm of the secular judiciary.