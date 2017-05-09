The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

India, All India

Kapil Mishra files 3 complaints with CBI, threatens to launch hunger strike

PTI
Published : May 9, 2017
Updated : May 9, 2017, 3:46 pm IST

The AAP legislator wrote an open letter to his former 'guru' Kejriwal to seek his blessings before filing the complaint against him.

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra shows copies of the complaint before lodging an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, with the CBI at its headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra shows copies of the complaint before lodging an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, with the CBI at its headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra today filed three complaints with the CBI against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, minister Satyendar Jain and AAP leaders who allegedly misused party funds on foreign trips.

The Karawal Nagar MLA, who was yesterday suspended from primary membership of the AAP, also threatened to launch a hunger strike tomorrow if details of foreign visits by five AAP leaders are not made public by the party.

Mishra said he filed complaints with the CBI over the exchange of Rs 2 crore between Jain and Kejriwal, a Rs 50-crore land deal arranged for the chief minister's brother-in-law and five AAP leaders allegedly misusing party funds on foreign trips.

Earlier in the day, the AAP legislator wrote an open letter to his former 'guru' Kejriwal to seek his blessings before filing the complaint against him. He also dared Kejriwal to fight elections against him from any seat of his choice.

The former water minister had yesterday submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch to back his allegations that Kejriwal had delayed the probe into the Rs 400-crore tanker scam.

Tags: kapil mishra, water tanker scam, hunger strike, arvind kejriwal, satyendar jain, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

