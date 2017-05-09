The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 09, 2017 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

India, All India

India's surgical strike a message to Pak, can cross border if provoked: Rajnath

ANI
Published : May 9, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2017, 4:44 pm IST

Rajnath said the BSF has his standing order to give a befitting reply to Pakistan if it shows any type of aggression.

The Home Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of spurt of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)
 The Home Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of spurt of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Pali (Rajasthan): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked Pakistan to read the message of the 2016 surgical strike.

He said the surgical strike was a message to Pakistan that if need arises, India can anytime cross the border.

The Home Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of spurt of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating statue of Maharana Pratap, Rajnath said the Border Security Force (BSF) has his standing order to give a befitting reply to Pakistan if it shows any type of aggression.

"There is my standing order to the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) that first bullet shouldn't be fired from our side but if Pakistan fires bullet then bullets fired from our side shouldn't be counted," said Singh.

Mentioning achievements of Narendra Modi-led Union Government, the Home Minister said, "We have made India's head high in front of the world during our rule of three years."

He said once considered weak, now India is not weak under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags: home minister rajnath singh, border security force, 2016 surgical strike, ceasefire violations
Location: India, Rajasthan, Pali

MOST POPULAR

1

Will give my best in Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami

2

Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic ocean

3

Video: Vivek is out to nab goofy robber Riteish in hilarious trailer of Bank Chor

4

Sienna Miller's nude pictures get leaked online

5

Former prez Clinton teams with author James Patterson to write White House thriller

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham