India's surgical strike a message to Pak, can cross border if provoked: Rajnath

Rajnath said the BSF has his standing order to give a befitting reply to Pakistan if it shows any type of aggression.

Pali (Rajasthan): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked Pakistan to read the message of the 2016 surgical strike.

He said the surgical strike was a message to Pakistan that if need arises, India can anytime cross the border.

The Home Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of spurt of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating statue of Maharana Pratap, Rajnath said the Border Security Force (BSF) has his standing order to give a befitting reply to Pakistan if it shows any type of aggression.

"There is my standing order to the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) that first bullet shouldn't be fired from our side but if Pakistan fires bullet then bullets fired from our side shouldn't be counted," said Singh.

Mentioning achievements of Narendra Modi-led Union Government, the Home Minister said, "We have made India's head high in front of the world during our rule of three years."

He said once considered weak, now India is not weak under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.