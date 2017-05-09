Hand over Amarnath routes to Indian Army: VHP

Last year 220,000 devotees paid obeisance at Amarnath.

Srinagar: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) asked the government on Monday to handover the routes to the annual Amarnath yatra in Kashmir Himalayas to the Army “with a free hand to check separatists and terrorists.”

While demanding foolproof safety of pilgrims and security to the entire entourage, it also said that the alternative Kargil-Drass-Baltal route be also opened for them.

This year’s yatra will be of 40 days, starting June 29 from both traditional Pahalgam and the shorter Baltal routes, coinciding with the auspicious day of Skandshasthi. It will conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 7.

Authorities here said that “extraordinary” arrangements are being made for a smooth yatra during which three to four lakh devotees are expected to visit the 12,729-foot-high cave-temple, the lowest turnout since 2004. The arrangements include 54 companies brought to the Valley for the Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll which has since been rescinded in view of the hostile law and order situation. CRPF personnel apart from performing route duties will be deployed for area domination during the pilgrimage, official sources said.

Last year 220,000 devotees paid obeisance at Amarnath. This was the lowest number of pilgrims since 2004 and the decrease in numbers was attributed to the post Burhan Wani killing unrest in the Valley and also because the naturally-formed ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the cave-shrine completely melted in just first 13 days of the yatra owing to the rise in temperatures. In 2015, as many as 352,000 pilgrims had visited Amarnath during the yatra period whereas in 2011 and 2012 the figure stood at 6.21 lakh and 6.30 lakh, respectively. After 2012, it started declining.

VHP spokesman Vinod Bansal said it has sent letters to Jammu and Kashmir governor N.N. Vohra who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board(SASB), and chief minister Mahbooba Mufti, urging them to ensure “safe and smooth conduct of the yatra”. The letters signed by the VHP’s international joint general secretary Surindra Kumar Jain said that in view of the “disturbances created by stone-pelters, separatists and terrorists” during the last year’s pilgrimage, authorities should not only open the Leh-Kargil-Drass-Baltal route but also the entire yatra routes through the Kashmir Valley should be handed over to the Army “with a free hand” a week before the commencement of the yatra. “This was also one of the routes recommended by the Supreme Court and the SASB last time. The disturbing elements should be dealt with firmly”, the letter said.

The VHP said that the Leh-Kargil-Drass-Baltal route requires least facilities as the pilgrims can start early in the morning from Drass and return back after performing darshan at cave-shrine the same evening “provided the traffic is managed proficiently at Zojila (pass)”. The letter said that this route was recommended by Justice Mukharjee and Justice Kohli Commissions too. “The route should be announced and advertised immediately, the entire track be sanitised and security for pilgrims be beefed up to avert any untoward incident”, the spokesman quoted Jain as saying.

He said the VHP letter also demanded a “perfectly designed disaster management and evacuation plan to handle pilgrims with least inconvenience should be prepared in advance keeping in view the possible threats of man-made or natural obstructions in the yatra”. It has also demanded immediate withdrawal of service tax on helicopter services and other levies on pilgrims “as these are being seen as Jazia by Hindu devotees visiting J&K for pilgrimage purposes”. It further demanded that the vehicles carrying pilgrims should be exempt from road tax and other taxes en route “as a goodwill gesture from the state government”. The letter draws attention towards the heavy traffic congestion experienced every year on Jammu-Srinagar and other highways and yatra routes during pilgrimage period and demands a comprehensive traffic management plan which would include the utilisation of Srinagar-Jammu road via Bafliaz and Rajouri (Mughal Road). “It will help restore the declining yatra numbers”, the letter said.

The letter has also demanded earliest starting of the yatra every year and stressed the need for giving “due representation” to Baba Nivas in the SASB towards yatra decision-making process. “He urged the SASB to cooperate fully with Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas in ensuring fool proof safety, security and convenience to Amarnath and Buda Amarnath yatris’, the spokesman said.