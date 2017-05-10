Provide details of overseas funding, Centre tells BJP, AAP and Congress

The parties have been asked to give details of their sources of funding, including from foreign business enterprises, official sources said.

New Delhi: The ruling BJP, the Congress, AAP and a few other political parties have been asked by the Centre to furnish details about the source of their overseas funding.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in separate communications, has asked the political parties to give details of their sources of funding, including those from abroad or foreign business enterprises, official sources said.

The sources, however, said this was part of the routine communication sent to political parties every year to ascertain whether the outfits have violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The officials made it clear that these were 'not show cause notices' and a decision in this regard would be taken only after the replies were received from the political

parties.

The AAP, which was served the notice last week, had alleged that the Central government's move was a clear case of 'political witch hunt' and that it was very 'dangerous' for democracy.

"It is a clear case of political witch hunt. All the agencies at the Centre's disposal have been unleashed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its government in Delhi and its

ministers, which is very dangerous for democracy," the party had said in a statement.