The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, All India

Girl made to remove bra over NEET cheating fears

AFP
Published : May 9, 2017, 3:25 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2017, 3:25 am IST

Authorities issue strict dress codes to tackle widespread cheating on the entrance test for the country’s prestigious medical colleges.

Students being checked before appearing for the NEET in Jabalpur on Sunday.
 Students being checked before appearing for the NEET in Jabalpur on Sunday.

New Delhi: A student said Monday she was made to remove her bra in public by school authorities over exam cheating fears, minutes before sitting in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Authorities issue strict dress codes to tackle widespread cheating on the entrance test for the country’s prestigious medical colleges.

But there is no mention of bras on this year’s prohibited articles list which includes dark clothes, long sleeves, brooches, badges, closed shoes and socks.

The student, who has not been identified, told reporters she was at the test centre in Kerala on Sunday when a metal detector started to beep during a security check.

“At that time, they told that without removing my innerwear I cannot enter the exam hall since they (bra hooks) are made of metal. So, I took off my bra there itself and gave it to my mom, she was waiting outside,” the student told a news channel.

The girl was quoted in a newspaper as saying that she lost all her “confidence and composure when I was asked to remove it in front of everybody”.

Another student’s parent said his daughter was forced to remove the button on her jeans after it set off the metal detector. “She was sent back, she came back and told me ‘papa, the jeans button has to be removed, the button is an objectionable item’. Promptly I removed the button,” the father said.

“Then I went to a shop about three kilometres from the exam centre and bought a new dress for her after getting the shop opened.” The school principal said he was unaware of the student’s underwear ordeal but admitted his school stuck to the rules. “We have clear instructions that if the metal detector beeps, no one can be allowed inside. Whenever it beeped, we told students to remove what they have,” Jalaluddin K. said.

Hundreds of people were arrested in eastern Bihar in 2015 for scaling the walls of schools and providing crib sheets and study materials to their relatives during exams.

Over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants appeared for the NEET at over 1,900 centres across the country on Sunday. 

Tags: cheating, entrance test, innerwear
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sandeep Sharma penalised for showing dissent

2

IoT devices to use radio signals from your mobile phone

3

PLA develops phone software to spy on soldiers leaking secrets

4

WhatsApp's encryption can be broken

5

Vin Diesel honours Paul Walker while accepting MTV Generation Award

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham