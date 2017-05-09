The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 09, 2017 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

India, All India

Participate in 'Hackathon': EC to AAP after EVM demo; party accepts challenge

AGENCIES
Published : May 9, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2017, 6:25 pm IST

This comes after AAP MLA Bharadwaj on Tuesday at a special assembly session of the Delhi Assembly demonstrated how EVMs can be manipulated.

The EC has been claiming that EVMs are tamper-proof and had challenged that it be proven otherwise by parties making allegations about rigging. (Photo: PTI)
 The EC has been claiming that EVMs are tamper-proof and had challenged that it be proven otherwise by parties making allegations about rigging. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demonstrated in Delhi Assembly on prototype Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and not on Election Commission of India Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), sources said.

This comes after AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier in the day at a special assembly session of the Delhi Assembly demonstrated how EVMs can be manipulated.

According to NDTV, the Election Commission dared AAP to participate in its upcoming ‘Hackathon’, which will be held at the end of May.

NDTV quoted EC sources as saying that when confronted with a ‘genuine’ voting machine, Kejriwal’s party will fail at proving it can be tampered. However, AAP in response said it was ready to take up the EC’s challenge.

Bharadwaj showed how simple it was for an engineering graduate such as himself to rig a voting machine, and challenged scientists to prove him wrong.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had blamed the party's loss in Punjab to the rigging of voting machines. Bhardwaj, who told the assembly that he had a BTech degree in computer science and that he had worked on microprocessors and micro-controllers, said, "An ordinary engineering graduate like me can manipulate an EVM by working on it for just 10 to 15 days."

Conducting a mock poll on an EVM machine, Bharadwaj demonstrated how despite giving two votes each to various parties, the final count showed that the votes of some parties had been transferred to one party.

He said this was possible with a secret code that is assigned to every constituency. Bhardwaj claimed that before voting begins, the election officials show that everything is done fairly but after 10 am, they activate the code, which ensures that all votes cast thereafter would go to a particular candidate.

"All it takes to rig an EVM is to change the motherboard. All it takes is 90 seconds. It's outrageous," Bhardwaj said, explaining that a 'manipulator' enters the polling booth early into voting and enters a unique secret code that ensures that all votes polled thereafter that would go to a selected candidate.

The Election Commission has been claiming that EVMs are tamper-proof and had challenged that it be proven otherwise by parties making allegations about rigging.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati had also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh was gained by tampering with EVMs.

She had pointed to the BJP's vote share in Muslim majority areas to substantiate her argument that that it would not have been possible for the saffron party to get that many votes in those areas, if not for EVM fraud.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, evm, evm tampering, election commission, ec
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google's secret OS has got a face

2

Will give my best in Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami

3

Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic ocean

4

Video: Vivek is out to nab goofy robber Riteish in hilarious trailer of Bank Chor

5

Sienna Miller's nude pictures get leaked online

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham