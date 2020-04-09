Thursday, Apr 09, 2020 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

Maharashtra coronavirus cases surge to 1,297 with 162 new virus cases

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2020, 12:29 pm IST

This is the highest rise so far in the number of coronavirus patients in a single day

Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker sprays disinfectant inside a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Borivali in Mumbai. PTI photo
 Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker sprays disinfectant inside a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Borivali in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 162 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state tally to 1,297, a health official said.

This is the highest rise so far in the number of coronavirus patients in a single day he said.

"Out of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai," the official said.

The other cities where people have tested positive are: Kalyan-Dombivli-four, Pune and Aurangabad-three each, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai-two each, and Yavatmal, Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg- one each, he said.

Till Wednesday, the state reported 72 deaths due to the disease.

