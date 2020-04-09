2 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat booked for concealing travel history

The duo had recently returned to Ramanagar with a travel history of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, before attending the event at Nizammudin

A municipal worker sprays a disinfectant to prevent the spread of virus amid national lockdown in Jammu. PTI photo

Jammu: Two persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin were booked for allegedly concealing travel history in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said Thursday.

Upon receiving information from the medical authority, Ramnagar, that two persons have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process, FIRs has been registered against them, they said.

The duo had recently returned to Ramanagar with a travel history of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, before attending the event at Nizammudin, the officials said.

Both of them will be quarantined and further action shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over, they said.