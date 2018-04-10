The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 09, 2018

Ranveer Singh to be awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018

ANI
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Ranveer Singh has been finalised for the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award as Best Actor 2018 for his movie ‘Padmaavat’.

Ranveer Singh has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh has been finalised for the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award as Best Actor 2018 for his movie ‘Padmaavat’.

He has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster.

Ranveer's acting as Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’ has been hailed as ‘outstanding’ and ‘path-breaking’ and both critics and audiences have unanimously credited him for giving Bollywood one of its most iconic villains of all time.

“We take immense pleasure to inform you that you have been finalised for The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for the memorable role for the ‘Padmaavat’,” the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award committee wrote to Ranveer announcing his award.

This is already the third Best Actor award that Ranveer has picked up for his stand out performance in ‘Padmaavat’.

Apart from Ranveer, Anushka Sharma will also be awarded by the same for her genre-defining successful movies as path breaking producer.

