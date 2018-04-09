The Asian Age | News

PM Modi poster torn down by activists in Odisha

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 6:08 am IST

The frequent price hike in fuel and petroleum products in the past few days triggered protests by the political parties across Odisha.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Youth Congress activists in Odisha on Sunday tore down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poster installed at a few petrol pumps in Odisha capital protesting the fuel price hike in the country. A number of activists were engaged in tearing down the hoarding featuring PM Modi shouting the slogan ‘BJP down down.’

The police detained more than ten protesters for staging agitation. The frequent price hike in fuel and petroleum products in the past few days triggered protests by the political parties across Odisha.

On Saturday, the ruling BJD had staged demonstration for three hours at various petrol pumps against the price hike of petrol and diesel.

Targeting the Centre and Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, hundreds of activists of Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal staged a peaceful demonstration at various petrol pumps.

The party alleged that the central government had failed to take steps to reduce the price of the petroleum products.

Reacting to the protest, state unit of BJP said that Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik should press for inclusion of the petroleum products under the ambit of goods and service tax (GST).

“While the central government slashed tax on the fuel, the state government did not do so for the benefit of the public,” the BJP said

