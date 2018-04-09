The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

India, All India

Day out: Mangaluru Cong leader quits, joins BJP, returns in evening

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Panemangaluru block Cong secretary Sundara Devinagara is the leader who played a 'swing' exercise on Saturday for reasons best known to him.

Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik; In a sudden twist to the story, Sundara rejoined Congress at another programme held at Mani a few hours later. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik; In a sudden twist to the story, Sundara rejoined Congress at another programme held at Mani a few hours later. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Mangaluru: In a curious case of switching parties in the election period, a Congress local leader in Mangaluru resigned from his party and joined BJP in the morning, only to rejoin his parent party in the evening.

Panemangaluru block Congress secretary Sundara Devinagara is the leader who played a 'swing' exercise on Saturday for reasons best known to him.

Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik, who is to contest from Bantwal constituency against state Forests minister B Ramanath Rai.

Naik handed over the BJP flag to Sundara during the function in Mangaluru.

In a sudden twist to the story, Sundara rejoined Congress at another programme held at Mani a few hours later, after apparently being cajoled by party leaders.

He was once again 'welcomed' back to the party at the function attended by leaders, including Prakash Shetty Thumbe, party sources said.

Tags: bjp, cong, sundara devinagara
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third-highest grossing U.S. film

2

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

3

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

4

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

5

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

more

ALSO FROMLife

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham