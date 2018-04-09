The Asian Age | News

K'taka polls: BJP releases 1st list of 72 candidates, only 2 women

ANI
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly.

 BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa will fight from his Shikarpur constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its first list of 72 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka.

The names of the candidates were finalised after a meeting of the party's central election committee was held in the evening at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa will fight from his Shikarpur constituency.

Parliamentarian B Sriramulu, an ST leader has moved out of Ballari district and will contest from Molkalmuru seat in Chitradurga district.

Two women candidates - Shashikala Jolle and Roopali Naik have also made it to the first list of the BJP.

Jolle will contest from Athani constituency in Belgaum district whereas Naik will fight from the Karwar constituency in Uttara Kannada district.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

