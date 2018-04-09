Journo shot at in Ghaziabad shifted to ICU, condition critical

The initial investigation showed the personal enmity being the reason behind the shootout.

Ghaziabad: Journalist Anuj Chaudhary who was shot at by unidentified men at his house in Ghaziabad was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday as his condition continues to be critical.

Anuj, who works for Hindi news channel Sahara Samay, was attacked on Sunday.

According to police, the initial investigation showed the personal enmity being the reason behind the shootout.

Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village when the gunmen, wearing helmets, barged into his home, the officer said.

"The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received," he added.

