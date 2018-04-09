The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

India, All India

BJP ally in UP fumes at Yogi Adityanath, may snap ties

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 2:45 am IST

The SBSP has four MLAs in the 403-member state Assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Trouble for the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh seems to be growing by the day. After dalit BJP MPs accused the chief minister of alleged discrimination, an ally of the ruling party — Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) — has threatened to snap ties with the BJP over Mr Adityanath’s indifference to its demands and alleged corruption in his government.

The SBSP led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, a minister in the Yogi government, on Sunday said that the final decision on ending the alliance with the BJP will be taken after his proposed meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in Lucknow on April 10.

The SBSP has four MLAs in the 403-member state Assembly. Mr Rajbhar has been an uncomfortable ally for the state government since he is known to make controversial statements at regular intervals.

Mr Rajbhar, who has been accusing the chief minister of ignoring his demands, had met Mr Shah in Delhi on the eve of Rajya Sabha elections on March 23 and the latter had given him an assurance that his grievances will be addressed. However, despite Mr Shah’s assurance two of the four SBSP MLAs cross voted in the Rajya Sabha elections.

“The chief minister has been ignoring the coalition dharma. I will have detailed discussions with BJP president Amit Shah on various issues when he visits Lucknow on April 10 and then decide the course of action,” he told reporters.

Mr Rajbhar said that his party had kept all its options open. “I will not be cowed down by any pressure,” he said.

He said, “Corruption is rampant in this government as officials are doing whatever they like while the 324 MLAs of the ruling alliance are facing the ire of the people. The BJP MLAs may be ‘nalayak’ (incompetent) but we are not going to tolerate this kind of working by the government.”

The minister, who had boycotted an event to mark the first anniversary of the Yogi government, said that the situation of the BJP government is “very bad”.

He also raised the issue of Dalit atrocities and said that the government has failed to address their problems.

Citing the recent appointments made in the state secondary education board, he said, “The BJP’s slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’ is not being implemented in letter and spirit as relatives of senior BJP leaders from upper castes have been appointed… When I speak on the issue, people feel bad.”

Mr Rajbhar said, “On the ground, a large number of people are still deprived of ration cards, housing and benefits of other government schemes, but some officials are showing all these works as complete in records.”

He cited complaints of dalit MPs, including Savitri Bai Phule, Chhotelal Kharwar, Ashok Dohre and Yeshwant Singh, who had written letters to the Prime Minister complaining of discrimination against dalits. “If all is well here then why are these people going to Delhi to complain?” he asked.

BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi , however, tried to downplay the minister’s outburst and said, “The BJP is completely following the coalition dharma in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Rajbhar is simply playing a political stunt to grab headlines. He is raising questions on the bureaucracy but not on the leadership which is honest.”

He said that the shortcomings highlighted by the minister will be addressed and corrective action taken.

Tags: yogi adityanath, amit shah, savitri bai phule
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

2

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

3

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

4

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

5

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

more

ALSO FROMLife

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham