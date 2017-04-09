The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:25 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath slams those against singing Vande Mataram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 1:17 am IST

UP CM hit out against those opposed to the song, saying it reflected their “narrow mindedness”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said refusal to sing Vande Mataram was a serious issue that needs to be addressed. He hit out against those opposed to the song, saying it reflected their “narrow mindedness”.

“Some people are saying that we will not sing Vande Matram... we want this country to move ahead in the 21st century and the matter of dispute is that whether we will sing Vande Mataram or not... this is a matter of concern,” he said.

“We will have to find a way out to overcome this narrowmindedness,” he said at a function at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

His remarks came against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party corporators protesting a proposal to make singing of the national song compulsory at the commencement of proceedings at Allahabad municipal corporation.

Tags: yogi adityanath, vande mataram, raj bhavan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Concept video: Imagine next-gen iPhone in retro look

2

Priyadarshan slams questions on Akshay Kumar's National Award win

3

Samsung topples Google in VR porn preference

4

Get 10,000 views to start making money: YouTube

5

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham