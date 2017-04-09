Yogi Adityanath slams those against singing Vande Mataram

UP CM hit out against those opposed to the song, saying it reflected their “narrow mindedness”.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said refusal to sing Vande Mataram was a serious issue that needs to be addressed. He hit out against those opposed to the song, saying it reflected their “narrow mindedness”.

“Some people are saying that we will not sing Vande Matram... we want this country to move ahead in the 21st century and the matter of dispute is that whether we will sing Vande Mataram or not... this is a matter of concern,” he said.

“We will have to find a way out to overcome this narrowmindedness,” he said at a function at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

His remarks came against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party corporators protesting a proposal to make singing of the national song compulsory at the commencement of proceedings at Allahabad municipal corporation.