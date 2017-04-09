Will 'behead' those opposing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: BJP's Raja Singh

Earlier, Uma Bharti said she was ready to go to jail for the temple if need be, garnering more support from other BJP leaders.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hyderabad Raja Singh, has said on Sunday said that he would behead anyone opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Some people are saying that they will create ruckus if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya. I welcome the ones who are warning of dire consequences. We have been waiting for years to behead such traitors," the MLA said while addressing a public gathering on Thursday here.

Singh, who represents Goshamal constituency in the Hyderabad Assembly, is known for his right-wing activities and has also been arrested multiple times.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had observed that Ayodhya dispute is a "sensitive" and "sentimental" issue, adding that the matter should be settled amicably. Since then, various right-wing leaders have been campaigning for the temple to be built.

While Uma Bharti said she was ready to go to jail for the temple if need be, BJP leaders have been supporting the cause in their own way.