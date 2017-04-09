The Asian Age | News

Muslims should learn from Hindus and abolish triple talaq: Naidu

Published : Apr 9, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 2:10 pm IST

The Supreme Court is to hear multiple pleas challenging the validity of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy practices.

Ahmedabad: Like Hindu society which abolished practices like child marriage, dowry and sati, Muslims should mull over putting an end to the triple talaq divorce system, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.

Naidu said it is high time that the Muslim society should introspect and have a healthy discussion on the triple talaq issue in order to give justice to their women.

"Triple talaq is not allowed and everybody knows it, yet there are few people who are doing injustice with Muslim women. It's high time that the Muslim society should witnesses change," Naidu told the media here.

"Like the Hindu society changed a lot, we abolished child marriage, dowry, sati. I believe that there should be a healthy discussion in the Muslim society regarding this issue and that they should chalk out a solution," he added.

The Allahabad High Court had in December 2016 held that the practice of triple talaq is 'cruel' and raised an issue whether the Muslim Personal Law could be amended to provide relief to the Muslim women.

The High Court also stated that the form of 'instant divorce' is 'most demeaning'.

The Supreme Court is to hear multiple pleas challenging the validity of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy practices among the Muslims community on May 11.

Earlier on March 27, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the apex court that the pleas challenging such practices among the Muslims were not maintainable as the issues fell outside the realm of judiciary.

Meanwhile, Naidu while commenting on the Ram temple issue said the government hails the Supreme Court's order in the regard, adding it is to be seen how amicably both sides can churn out a solution.

"The Supreme Court has asked us to amicably decide over the matter. It is a very good thought, but till what extent this matter can be discussed to churn out a solution is yet to be seen," said Naidu

The apex court had earlier described Ram temple as a ''sensitive and sentimental'' issue and called for an amicable settlement of the dispute by all concerned parties.

Earlier on March 21, the apex court had suggested an out-of-court settlement in the highly vexed case.

The top court had set March 31 as the deadline for all parties involved to present their stance on the issue.

While most of the parties including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP have welcomed the apex court's suggestion, the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) had rejected the idea.

