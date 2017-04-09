The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh TV anchor reads out news of her husband’s death

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 3:16 am IST

Supreet Kaur is working with the channel since its inception a decade-and-a-half ago.

Supreet Kaur
 Supreet Kaur

Bhopal: She could never have imagined in her wildest imagination that she would break her husband’s death story in the news bulletin of her channel. But her the job made TV anchor Supreet Kaur to do it. The anchor of IBC 24 channel, which airs in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on Friday read out a news regarding the road accident and death of three people in the morning bulletin, controlling her emotions.

“For a few seconds, her voice trembled when the channel’s local reporter in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh phoned in details regarding the fatal accident involving a Renault Duster,” news chief of the channel Ansuman Sharma said.

“But she took control in no time and went ahead, anchoring the 30-minute bulletin,” he said.

As the reporter was relaying the accident story live, she could sense the tragedy waiting to befall her since she knew her husband was travelling in the same car.

But barring a few seconds of distraction when she found her voice cracking, Ms Supreet regained composure and finished anchoring. “I have never seen in my life a news reader who could be so calm and composed while reading her husband’s death story. She is truly a strong woman and a perfect professional. We are proud of her,” Mr Sharma said.

Ms Supreet is working with the channel since its inception a decade-and-a-half ago.

Tags: road accident, supreet kaur, ibc 24 channel
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Concept video: Imagine next-gen iPhone in retro look

2

Priyadarshan slams questions on Akshay Kumar's National Award win

3

Samsung topples Google in VR porn preference

4

Get 10,000 views to start making money: YouTube

5

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham