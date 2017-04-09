Chhattisgarh TV anchor reads out news of her husband’s death

Supreet Kaur is working with the channel since its inception a decade-and-a-half ago.

Bhopal: She could never have imagined in her wildest imagination that she would break her husband’s death story in the news bulletin of her channel. But her the job made TV anchor Supreet Kaur to do it. The anchor of IBC 24 channel, which airs in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on Friday read out a news regarding the road accident and death of three people in the morning bulletin, controlling her emotions.

“For a few seconds, her voice trembled when the channel’s local reporter in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh phoned in details regarding the fatal accident involving a Renault Duster,” news chief of the channel Ansuman Sharma said.

“But she took control in no time and went ahead, anchoring the 30-minute bulletin,” he said.

As the reporter was relaying the accident story live, she could sense the tragedy waiting to befall her since she knew her husband was travelling in the same car.

But barring a few seconds of distraction when she found her voice cracking, Ms Supreet regained composure and finished anchoring. “I have never seen in my life a news reader who could be so calm and composed while reading her husband’s death story. She is truly a strong woman and a perfect professional. We are proud of her,” Mr Sharma said.

Ms Supreet is working with the channel since its inception a decade-and-a-half ago.