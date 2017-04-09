Can give or take life for Ram Mandir: BJP’s Raja Singh adamant on ‘beheading’ remark

Earlier, Uma Bharti said she was ready to go to jail for the temple if need be, garnering more support from other BJP leaders.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hyderabad, Raja Singh, on Sunday remained defiant while reiterating that he can even sacrifice his life and kill others for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I made my statement for those people who said that they will create ruckus if the Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya. For the construction of the temple we can sacrifice our lives and even kill others. This is my warning to those who want to create hindrance in the construction of the temple," Singh said.

He said that Ram temple was there in Ayodhya and will always remain there, adding not even the successors of those dreaming of building Babri Masjid at the site will be successful in their motive.

Read: Ram temple will be built by next Ram Navmi, will behead opposers: BJP's Raja Singh

"We are not just making statements to build the temple. We will make sure that our objective is attained. It is just that the case of Ram temple is pending in the Supreme Court, otherwise we would have built a grand temple in Ayodhya," he added.

Sparking a fresh controversy, the Hyderabad MLA had earlier said that he would behead those opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Some people are saying that they will create ruckus if the Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya. I welcome the ones who are warning of dire consequences. We have been waiting for years to behead such traitors," the MLA said while addressing a public gathering earlier on Thursday.

Read: ‘Do not support violence’: RSS dissociates itself from Raja Singh’s Ram Mandir remark

Singh, who represents the Goshamal constituency in the Hyderabad Assembly, is known for his right-wing activities and has also been arrested multiple times.

The apex court had earlier described Ram temple as a ''sensitive and sentimental'' issue and called for an amicable settlement of the dispute by all concerned parties.

Earlier on March 21, the apex court had suggested an out-of-court settlement in the highly vexed case.

The top court had set March 31 as the deadline for all parties involved to present their stance on the issue.

While most of the parties including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP have welcomed the apex court's suggestion, the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) had rejected the idea.