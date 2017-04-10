The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

India, All India

Banned Rs 500, 1000 notes being sent abroad by courier, seized Rs 1 lakh: Customs

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 8:38 pm IST

In all, over Rs 1 lakh in old currency notes were seized from these couriers.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The customs department has unearthed a new modus operandi of sending demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes abroad by courier in a bid to get them converted here later.

After these high denomination notes were taken out of circulation by the government in November last, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) were given a longer window till June 30 to get them exchanged, whereas citizens who were in the country at that time were allowed to deposit the old notes till December 30, 2016.

Customs officials have registered a few cases, where demonetised banknotes were sent abroad by courier, and seized over Rs 1 lakh in such notes, a senior official said today. People were found trying to send the old notes abroad by falsely declaring them as articles such as books, he said.

"The aim could be to take help of their relatives or friends abroad to get the old notes exchanged with the new ones," the official said.

In two cases, couriers were booked from Punjab for Australia and the content inside them were declared as book.

The customs official, who are keeping an eye on outbound parcels at foreign post office here, found them having demonetised notes. Similar consignments were booked for Korea and the United Arab Emirates containing the defunct notes.

"In all, over Rs 1 lakh in old currency notes were seized from these couriers," he said.

Such cases have also been registered at foreign post offices located across the country, the official said. After scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, the government had permitted people to deposit them in banks up to December 30, 2016.

The RBI has allowed Indian citizens, who were abroad during November-December 2016, to exchange the scrapped notes up to March 31 and NRIs up to June 30. This facility is available at RBI offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur only.

NRIs coming to India are required to come through Red Channel disclosing to the Customs authorities at the airport the amount of the demonetised notes and secure a certificate to be tendered at the RBI at the time of exchange.

Tags: demonetised notes, customs department, abord, non-resident indians
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Where do people make this news up from': Arjun on assault rumours

2

Germany: Berlin to see its 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust

3

New York Times names 'Eggs Kejriwal' among top 10 dishes

4

Assam scientist leads breakthrough research on black holes

5

Woman escapes train accident after ignoring warning at Auckland crossing

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham